Suspect who robbed cash from state bank arrested in Mt. Lavinia

August 2, 2018   12:29 pm

An individual who robbed money from a state bank in Mount Lavinia has been arrested by police.

The suspect in question had entered a branch of a state bank located on Galle Road in Mount Lavinia and had given a Rs 1,000 note to a female employee at a counter requesting change.

He had then jumped over the counter and stolen Rs 15,000 in cash before fleeing the bank, police said.

Following investigations carried out by Mount Lavinia Police, the suspect and the car used in the robbery have been taken into custody.

The arrested suspect is a 32-year-old resident of Samarapala Mawatha in Boralesgamuwa. He is to be produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court today (2).

 

