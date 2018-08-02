Two arrested with heroin, ice and cannabis in Puttalam

Two individuals have been arrested with a stock of drugs, during a raid carried out by the Puttalam police and the officers of Puttalam Division Narcotics Unit.

The arrest was made yesterday (01) near the Vana Para area in Puttalam, according to Ada Derana reporter.

Reportedly, 1 g and 500 mg of heroin, 10 g and 400 mg of crystal methamphetamine also known as ‘Ice’ and 1 kg and 500 g of Kerala cannabis have been seized in the raid.

Police investigations revealed that the suspects, aged 28 and 20 years, had brought drugs from outlying areas and distributed them in Puttalam.

Puttalam police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident.