Gang of suspected robbers arrested in Ambalantota

A gang of seven individuals have been arrested in connection with robberies that took place in Ambalantota and Hambantota areas, by the Tangalle Division Crimes Unit.

One of the suspects, aged 17 years, was taken into custody over two gold chain snatching incidents in Ambalantota area and the other six suspects were arrested for robbing the property of a metal forge in Beragama area, Ambalantota and a highway construction site.

The suspects are revealed to be residents of Beragama and Koggala areas.

The police have seized 800 litres of diesel, one soil grinding machine, one grease machine, iron pipes as well as a cab and a lorry that had been used to transport the stolen items.

The suspects are expected to be produced before the Hambantota Magistrate’s Court.