Govt has imposed taxes on all commodities  Mahinda Rajapaksa

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa says that the current government has no other option other than to impose taxes and that it has imposed taxes on all commodities.

He stated this to the media, joining a religious event held at Ihala Biyanvila Sri Somawardhana Viharaya in Kadawatha.

Increasing the import tax on small cars is not a strange thing when the government imposed a tax on temple donation boxes, said the former President.

He added that the government might be able to control the public but not the Maha Sangha.