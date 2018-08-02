Govt has imposed taxes on all commodities  Mahinda Rajapaksa
File Photo.

Govt has imposed taxes on all commodities  Mahinda Rajapaksa

August 2, 2018   02:33 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Former President Mahinda Rajapaksa says that the current government has no other option other than to impose taxes and that it has imposed taxes on all commodities.

He stated this to the media, joining a religious event held at Ihala Biyanvila Sri Somawardhana  Viharaya in Kadawatha.

Increasing the import tax on small cars is not a strange thing when the government imposed a tax on temple donation boxes, said the former President.

He added that the government might be able to control the public but not the Maha Sangha.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories