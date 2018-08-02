Heavy traffic at Town Hall due to JO protest

August 2, 2018   03:36 pm

Severe traffic congestion has been reported around the Town Hall area in Colombo due to a protest by the Joint Opposition.

The ‘Jana Bala Sena’ anti-government protest organized by the Joint Opposition commenced at the Lipton Roundabout, a short while ago.

A rally is scheduled to be held at the Viharamahadevi Open Air Theatre afterwards.

The protest and the public rally are organized under the theme, “Let’s dispel the incompetent, traitorous government that destroys and betrays the country.”

