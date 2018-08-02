Aloysius and Palisena further remanded
August 2, 2018 04:21 pm
Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) owner Arjun Aloysius and CEO Kasun Palisena have been further remanded until August 9 by the Colombo Fort Magistrate.
August 2, 2018 04:21 pm
Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) owner Arjun Aloysius and CEO Kasun Palisena have been further remanded until August 9 by the Colombo Fort Magistrate.
NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.