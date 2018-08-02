The small car dream has truly become just a dream now - JO
Joint Opposition MP Shehan Semasinghe says that there is absolutely no preparation to hold elections by the current government, which is attempting govern the country in a dictatorial fashion.
He stated that the ‘small car dream’ has truly become just a dream presently and the government has disregarded all the promises it had given to the youths.
Semasinghe also charged that the current government lacks a proper understanding regarding debt management.