The small car dream has truly become just a dream now - JO

August 2, 2018   04:59 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Joint Opposition MP Shehan Semasinghe says that there is absolutely no preparation to hold elections by the current government, which is attempting govern the country in a dictatorial fashion.

He stated that the ‘small car dream’ has truly become just a dream presently and the government has disregarded all the promises it had given to the youths.

Semasinghe also charged that the current government lacks a proper understanding regarding debt management.

 

