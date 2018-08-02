Speaker seeks UPFAs stance on appointing Dinesh as Opposition Leader

August 2, 2018   06:49 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

The Speaker’s Office has informed the General Secretary of UPFA Mahinda Amaraweera to submit the official stance of the party regarding the request of several MPs to appoint MP Dinesh Gunawardene as the Opposition Leader.

A letter has been sent to Minister Amaraweera today (02) by the Speaker’s Office pertaining to the request of the MPs.

A letter signed by 8 UPFA MPs had been submitted to the Speaker on July 30 requesting to appoint UPFA MP Dinesh Gunawardene as the leader of the opposition, as the party is represented by 70 MPs in the Parliament.

 

