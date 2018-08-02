Political parties not in agreement over electoral system  PAFFREL

Political parties of the country do not have a consensus on the electoral system under which the upcoming polls should be conducted, says the Executive Director of People’s Action for Free and Fair Elections (PAFFREL) Organization Rohana Hettiarachchi.

The subject minister had instructed to present a list of proposals addressing the criticisms against the electoral system and it has already been submitted, said Rohana Hettiarachchi, speaking at a press conference held in Colombo today (02).

He further stated that postponing elections is not one of their proposals, and that the proposals were submitted with the expectation of conducting the upcoming elections under the approved electoral system.