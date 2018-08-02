President vests newly built playground with Polonnaruwa Royal College students

-

President Maithripala Sirisena vested the newly built playground in the Royal College, Polonnaruwa with the students, today (02).

The playground was built at a cost of Rs 80.6 million under the “Pibidemu Polonnaruwa (Awakening of Polonnaruwa)” District Development Programme.

This playground built as the first step to take the game of cricket from towns to villages and it is the hope of the President to see the game of cricket becoming a privilege for the children in the villages too as it is beneficial for the children in towns, the President’s Media Division said.

In the past, the students of the Polonnaruwa Royal College displayed their talents in cricket, and it is expected to become this playground a place where nationally and internationally recognized cricket players will be emerged.

The President who came to the college was warmly welcomed by the students where the guard of honour was presented to the President, the PMD reported.

President Sirisena also presented cricket equipment for four colleges in the district , including Sewanapitiya Maha Vidyalaya.

The Royalists presented a special token of appreciation to the President.

The Governor of North Central Province M. P. Jayasinghe, Deputy Minister Ajith Mannapperuma, Thilanga Sumathipala, and the Principal of Royal College I.K.K. Ravilal Wijewansa, and the staff members, parents, past pupils were present in this event.

Meanwhile the walking path built in Polonnaruwa was vested with the public in the morning by the President.

This was constructed spending Rs 5.52 million with a great motive of gifting a healthy human resources to the nation for the future progress of the country.

President Sirisena who vested the walking path with the people engaged in a friendly conversation with the public gathered at this event.