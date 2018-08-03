Passenger and cleaning service employee arrested over gold smuggling attempt

-

A Sri Lankan passenger has been apprehended at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) for attempting to smuggle gold biscuits worth over Rs 3.2 million into the country.

The 51-year-suspect, a resident of Gampaha, had arrived from Singapore by flight UL 303 at 4.30pm yesterday (2).

He was detained on information received from Airport Security Staff while 5 gold biscuits weighing 500g and valued at Rs 3,250,000 was found in his possession.

An employee of a private cleaning service has also been apprehended in connection with the same case, Sri Lanka Customs said.

Further investigations are being carried out by Airport Customs.