Showers expected in several provinces today

-

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and North Western provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces and Mullaitivu district after 2.00 p.m. while light showers are expected in Jaffna district.

Sea Area:

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle and in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Mullaitivu via Kankasanturai.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Eastern sea areas in the evening on night, the Met. Department said.

Winds will be south-westerly in direction in the sea areas around the island and wind speed will be 30-40 kmph.

The sea areas extending from Mannar to Kankasanturai and the sea areas extending from Hambanthota to Kalmunai via Pottuvil can be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times, it warned.