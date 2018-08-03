Doctors launch island-wide strike

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) launched their one-day token strike at government hospitals across the country this morning (03).

However, the strike will not be carried out at emergency treatment units and maternity, children’s, nephrology, military hospitals and the Maharagama cancer hospital (Apeksha), stated the association.

The strike action is based on several demands including the revision of Sri Lanka-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, basic salary increments, allowances for government sector services, retention allowance increments of medical officers and providing schools for the children of medical officers.

Responding to a query, Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that this strike action is not acceptable and that the demands are not related to the Ministry of Health.