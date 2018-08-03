Doctors launch island-wide strike

Doctors launch island-wide strike

August 3, 2018   11:05 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) launched their one-day token strike at government hospitals across the country this morning (03).

However, the strike will not be carried out at emergency treatment units and maternity, children’s, nephrology, military hospitals and the Maharagama cancer hospital (Apeksha), stated the association.

The strike action is based on several demands including the revision of Sri Lanka-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, basic salary increments, allowances for government sector services, retention allowance increments of medical officers and providing schools for the children of medical officers.

Responding to a query, Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that this strike action is not acceptable and that the demands are not related to the Ministry of Health.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories