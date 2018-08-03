We never betrayed the country, nor will we let anyone divide it  President

President Maithripala Sirisena says that the government has never betrayed the country, nor will it let anyone divide it.

The President stated this joining an event held in Manampitiya.

Commenting on the anti-government protest held by the Joint Opposition yesterday (02), the President said that the slogans used at the rally, which demanded not to betray the country and war heroes, divide and subjugate the country through foreign trade agreements, were outdated.

The President stated that it was his government that acquitted the war heroes from foreign pressure imposed on them and that the war heroes, under no circumstances, would be betrayed.

The President further commented that the current government has provided the freedom the public wished for at the time of 2015 elections, however certain people are misusing this freedom to slander the President in every possible way.