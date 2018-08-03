Woman murders man with sharp object in Mulleriyawa

August 3, 2018   11:55 am

A person has been attacked with a sharp object and murdered in the Mulleriyawa area.

Police said that the attack was carried out by a woman and that the victim succumbed to injuries after being admitted to the Mulleriyawa Hospital in critical condition.

The deceased is a resident of Mandawila in Angoda.

The reason behind the murder has not been uncovered yet while the woman suspected of committing the crime has been arrested by Mulleriyawa Police.

 

