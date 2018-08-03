Tissa Attanayake planning return to politics with new party

August 3, 2018   12:28 pm

Former UNP General Secretary Tissa Attanayake says that he will make a return to politics in the country by forming a new political party.

Responding to questions from reporters following a religious ceremony in Kaduwela yesterday (2), he said that he had withdrawn from popular politics in the recent past due to various issues and that he has once again commenced activities to return to active politics.

The former minister said that he will launch a new political movement ahead of the upcoming Presidential Election and that this political movement will be a collection of the policies of former President the late J.R. Jayawardena and former Prime Minister D.S. Senanayake.

Attanayake further said that Sri Lanka’s ancient political system should be changed and that a new political culture needs to be created.  

 

