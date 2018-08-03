Eleven arrested over gang violence in Jaffna

Eleven individuals have been arrested in connection with the recent gang violence in Jaffna, stated the Jaffna police.

Accordingly, the suspects were apprehended in Jaffna, Kopay, Chunnakam and Manipay areas yesterday (02) under several charges including damaging property, assaulting and threatening people.

According to the Jaffna police, all leave of police officers attached to Jaffna, Kopay, Chunnakam and Manipay police stations were cancelled, and special investigations were launched under the Deputy Inspector General of Jaffna to probe the incidents.

Security forces in Jaffna discovered that the members of several violent gangs operated in Jaffna, including Ava, Dhanu-rock and Victor gangs, had engaged in illegal activities through extortion.

Most of the members of these gangs are reportedly youths and the police said a series of special operations will be launched to curb gang violence of this sort.