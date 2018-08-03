GMOA strike is unreasonable  Rajitha

The token strike launched by the Government Medical Officers’ Association today (03) is unreasonable and it is based on misleading demands, says the Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Rajitha Senaratne.

Although the GMOA claims that the 12 per cent VAT imposed on medical specialists has been doubled, the 24 per cent VAT is charged from medical specialists with over Rs 350,000 of monthly income, stated the Minister.

However, medical officers with a monthly income lower than Rs 350,000 are charged only the 12 per cent VAT.

The Minister further pointed out that, although the GMOA claims that the 15 per cent VAT on private hospitals imposes a tax burden on people, the VAT for doctor’s consultation fee, channeling fee and professional charges was lifted with effect from July.

It is regrettable that a leading trade union in the country is unaware of this situation, he added. Hence, this strike launched by the GMOA does not concern the general public in any way, Minister Rajitha Senaratne said.