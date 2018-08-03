Rohitha granted permission to travel abroad

Joint Opposition MP Rohitha Abeygunawardena, who has been charged over the alleged illegal acquisition of assets, has been granted permission to travel overseas by the Colombo High Court.

When the case filed by the Bribery Commission was taken up before the Colombo High Court Judge Sampath Wijeyratne today (3), the attorney representing the MP informed the court that his client is required to travel to Japan for a personal visit and requested to issue an order lifting the travel ban temporarily until September 05.

Accordingly, the Colombo High Court Judge ordered to temporarily lift the travel ban imposed on the MP and release his passport which is currently in the custody of the court.

The Bribery Commission had filed a case against MP Rohitha Gunawardena for violating the Bribery Act by allegedly illegally acquiring Rs 40.1 million while serving as a minister from 2004 to 2006.