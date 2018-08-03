-

President Maithripala Sirisena says that answers to a range of issues in the economic, social and political areas could be found easily, when the number of academics in a country increases.

The government has commenced a massive transformation in the education sector to build the children of the country as an educated generation, who are ready to take the future of the country.

He made these remarks participating in the Annual Prize Giving Ceremony of the Anuradhapura Swarnapali Balika Vidyalaya, today (03).

Addressing the students, the President further said that civilization and discipline in man are produced through education. The President also emphasized that the Government is committed to provide every possible facility for the education sector.

The 142 year long journey of the Anuradhapura Swarnapali Balika Vidyalaya with a long history commencing in 1876, was also appreciated by the President.

Ministers Duminda Dissanayake, Chandrani Bandara, Governor of the North Central Province M.P. Jayasingha, the staff of the school, including the Principal Mrs. Ramani Wasala, parents, past pupils and others participated on this occasion.

Meanwhile, the President opened the newly built three-storey building at the Deepani Maha Vidyalaya in Anuradhapura.

The Anuradhapura Deepani Maha Vidyalya which was built centered on an ancient temple in the area in 1954 became a government school on 2nd of September 1957.An amount of 1000 students are being educated in this college which conducts classes in Sinhala, English and Tamil medium.

Meanwhile, two floors Dana shala and the student centre building built in the Bhiksu University in Anuradhapura was opened today by President Maithripala Sirisena.

These developments are made under a plan to complete the Bhiksu University in Anuradhapura as an International Buddhist University spending Rs.213 million.

Supreme Mahanyaka of Sri Lanka Amarapura Nikaya Ven. Kotugoda Dhammawasa Thero chaired the occasion where the Acting Vice Chancellor of Bhiksu University in Anuradhapura Ven.Prof.Kanaththegoda Sadhdharathana and the Mahasangha were present in the event.

A book written by the head of Buddhist and Pali Bhiksu University in Anuradhapura Prof. Pathegama Gnanissara Thero was also presented to the President.

Ministers Wijeydasa Rajapakse, Duminda Dissanayake, Chandarani Bandara, State Minister Weerakumara Dissanayake, Governor of North Central Province M.P.Jayasighe, and others were present in this event.