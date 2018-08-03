-

The Speaker’s Office today issued a statement in response to the reports published in several newspapers regarding an increase in the salaries of Ministers and Members of Parliament (MPs).

The statement said that according to a proposal passed in the Parliament on 2006.11.23 it was decided that the increase of salaries for MPs and Ministers should be carried out parallel to the salary increase of judges of the higher courts.



On this backdrop, the Speaker recently sent the notifications received by him pointing that the salaries of MPs should match the recent salary increase in the judicial sector, in order to present observations, it said.

“However, no final decision has been taken so far regarding an increase of the salaries of MPs and Ministers,” the release said.

It also said that opinions can be sought during the party leaders’ meeting and finally from the public representatives in Parliament as to whether the decision taken on 2006.11.23 or another procedure will be followed when reaching a decision on this matter.