Over 11 kg of gold smuggled from Sri Lanka seized in India

The sleuths of India’s Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 11.15 kg of gold of foreign origin, smuggled into Mandapam–Vedhalai coast from Sri Lanka via the sea route, after intercepting a bus in Madurai and arresting three persons who were acting as couriers on Wednesday night.

Acting on specific inputs provided by the DRI Chennai that foreign origin gold was being smuggled into India from Sri Lanka through the sea route and being transported to Madurai, DRI sleuths from Thoothukudi and Madurai intercepted the bus on Viraganur–Madurai Ring Road stretch and seized the gold.

A DRI release from Chennai said the officials kept a watch on vehicles coming from Rameswaram to Madurai and found three persons being in possession of the smuggled gold, valued at ₹ 3.32 crore. The gold, in the form of cut pieces of different shapes and sizes and crude gold chains and a bangle, landed at Mandapam–Vedhalai coast around 8 p.m.

“The three persons admitted that the gold was being smuggled into India from Sri Lanka by sea and they were transporting it to Madurai for monetary consideration,” the DRI release said. The accused, who carried two packets each, hailed from Mandapam. An inquiry had been launched to find out all those involved in smuggling gold, the officials said.

This is DRI’s major seizure of gold smuggled into the coast of the district from Sri Lanka via the sea route this year. The DRI seized 9.293 kg of gold biscuits smuggled into Thondi coast from Sri Lanka after detaining two persons in November, 2017.

