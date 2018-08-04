Doctors end island-wide token strike

Doctors end island-wide token strike

August 4, 2018   08:02 am

-

The token strike launched by the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) came to an end at 8.00am today (4). 

The government doctors’ launched a one-day token strike at government hospitals across the country from 8.00am yesterday (03).

The strike action was based on several demands including the revision of Sri Lanka-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, basic salary increments, allowances for government sector services, retention allowance increments of medical officers and providing schools for the children of medical officers.

Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Dr Rajitha Senaratne, issuing a statement yesterday, condemned the strike action which he said was unreasonable and is based on misleading demands. 

The strike had crippled services at government hospitals across the country yesterday as patients were left stranded.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories