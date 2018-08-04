Doctors end island-wide token strike

-

The token strike launched by the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) came to an end at 8.00am today (4).

The government doctors’ launched a one-day token strike at government hospitals across the country from 8.00am yesterday (03).

The strike action was based on several demands including the revision of Sri Lanka-Singapore Free Trade Agreement, basic salary increments, allowances for government sector services, retention allowance increments of medical officers and providing schools for the children of medical officers.

Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Dr Rajitha Senaratne, issuing a statement yesterday, condemned the strike action which he said was unreasonable and is based on misleading demands.

The strike had crippled services at government hospitals across the country yesterday as patients were left stranded.