Nearly 300,000 vehicles registered within just 7 months

The Department of Motor Traffic says that a total of 294, 611 vehicles have been registered in the country within the first 7 months of this year.

The majority of the vehicles registered are motorcycles with 208,750 registered during that period.

Out of the 49,430 cars registered so far this year, a vast majority are cars with an engine capacity below 1000cc.

Commissioner General of Motor Traffic Jagath Chandrasiri said that 41,506 cars which are less than 1000cc have been registered in the country during this time period.

Meanwhile the number of three-wheelers registered so far this year is 11,150.