Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has supported India’s bid for a permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Mr. Wickremesinghe, who had arrived at Tirupati in India on Thursday along with his wife Maitree, offered prayers at the temple of Lord Venkateswara on Friday.

Later, addressing the media, he expressed satisfaction over the progress made in the talks between both the countries on the contentious fishermen issue. Mr. Wickremesinghe also wished DMK president M. Karunanidhi a speedy recovery.

“In fact, I spoke to his son M.K. Stalin and daughter M.K. Kanimozhi,” he said. He thanked the Union government for all the protocol courtesies extended during his pilgrimage to Tirumala. He also thanked the State government for deputing Mines Minister Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao to take care of his visit to the temple town. Later, the visiting Prime Minister motored down to Tirupati and went to Chennai by a special Air Force chopper.

Tight security was in place in the entire temple and its precincts. The media too was asked to confine itself to the gallery to avoid jostling for photographs and video coverage during the dignitary’s visit.

