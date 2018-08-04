One killed, another critical after motorcycle crashes into bus

-

One person was killed while another has been critically wounded after a motorcycle crashed into a an SLTB bus which had stopped on the Puttalam-Anamaduwa road.

Police said that a 26-year-old youth, a resident of Karuwamaduwa, who was riding the motorcycle died in the accident while the pillion rider, the wife of the deceased, has been admitted to the Puttalam Hospital in critical condition.

The motorcycle had collided with the bus, traveling from Puttalam to Anamaduwa, when it had stopped on the roadside for passengers to get off.

The bus and its driver have been taken into police custody while Puttalam Police is conducting investigations.