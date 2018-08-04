-

Police are investigating the death of an American woman who had been temporarily residing at Ridee Wella in Chilaw.

The 68-year-old woman in question had suddenly fallen ill and was admitted to the Chilaw General Hospital, where she had passed away last evening (03).

According to reports, the American woman had rented a house at Ridee Wella around two weeks back and had been living there with a 12-year-old Sri Lankan boy.

Preliminary inquiries had revealed that the woman, who had arrived in Sri Lanka a few years back, had adopted the said boy.

Police said that the deceased was a diabetic and that one of her feet had also been amputated.

However, the Colombo Tourist Police had received a phone call on the night of her death claiming that the American woman’s death was suspicious and that she had vast amounts of wealth and properties to her name.

Therefore necessary steps will be taken to carry out a postmortem examination regarding the death, Chilaw Police said.