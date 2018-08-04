President invites all to commit to achieve goals of national unity and religious reconciliation

-

President Maithripala Sirisena invited all to commit themselves to achieve goals of national unity and religious reconciliation with the dawn of development across the island.

The President also said that the Government has implemented island wide massive programmes to alleviate the poverty of the people and to deliver development benefits to all communities irrespective of race, ethnicity and religion differences.

He made these remarks participating in an event held at the Lankapura Al Hilal Pura Jumma Mosque, yesterday (03).

Another 180 development projects which have been completed under the “Pibidemu Polonnaruwa (Awakening of Polonnaruwa)” District Development Programme vested in the public in Polonnaruwa on 01st, 02nd and 03rd August with the participation of the President, the Prime Minister, Ministers, intellectuals and artistes.

The development activities implemented at the Al Hilal Pura Jumma Mosque were vested in the public by the President. Bakker Moulavi conducted a special prayers to invoke blessings on President.

Meanwhile the construction of the building of boarding places for student Bhikkus of the Hikuragdamana Kashyapa pirivena spending Rs.14 million also started by the President.

The three floor class room building of Habarana Maha Vidyalaya built under the nearest school is the best school program was vested with the students where residence for the teachers was also opened by the President.

Source: PMD