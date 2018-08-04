Two arrested for attempting to sell ivory tusks

August 4, 2018   02:58 pm

Two suspects have been arrested while attempting to sell two long ivory tusks which are believed to be very valuable.

The arrests were made last evening by Kilinochchi Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel, in an operation carried out based on information received.

One of the tusks is 54 inches long while the other is 48 inches and the two arrested suspects, residents of Kanagarayankulam and Paranthan, were preparing to sell them off.

The suspects and ivory tusks have been handed over to Kanagarayankulam Police while they are to be produced at the Vavuniya Magistrate’s Court.   

 

