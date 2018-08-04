Investigations launched into death of remanded suspect

August 4, 2018   03:30 pm

An investigation has been launched into the death of a suspect who was in remand custody at the Kalutara Prison following hospitalisation due to an illness.

The suspect in question was arrested by Panadura South Police on July 31 in connection with a gold chain theft. He was produced at the Panadura Magistrate’s Court and ordered remanded until August 06.  

Accordingly he was detained at the Kalutara Prison, but was admitted to the Kalutara Nagoda Hospital on August 2 due to a sudden illness.

The suspect, a 36-year-old resident of Millaniya, had passed away at the hospital this morning (4).

Relatives of the deceased have lodged a complaint with Kalutara North Police alleging that the death was suspicious and therefore an investigation has been launched regarding that.

 

