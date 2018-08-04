No cable car project will be permitted in Sigiriya  Wijedasa

-

Minister of Higher Education and Cultural Affairs Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe says that the establishing of any cable car project will not be permitted at the Sigiriya Rock Fortress.

The minister’s stated this when inquired by Ada Derana regarding reports that the Central Cultural Fund and a team from a Chinese firm of had secretly carried out a feasibility study recently for the establishing of a cable car project for visitors arriving at the ancient rock fortress.

It had been reported that the inspections for this project was carried out for three days very discreetly by the Central Cultural Fund. The officials had accompanied the team from the Chinese firm to inspect and study the area for the implementation of the project.

After getting wind of the inspection tour for the cable car project, UNP member of the Dambulla Pradeshiya Sabha Priyaranjan Kumara had called on the Sigiriya Project Manager of the Central Cultural Fund last evening (3), but to no avail as he had not been present.

However, when the official was contacted over the phone he stated that permission was given for a Chinese firm to carry out a feasibility study based on the approval granted to him by officials of the Central Cultural Fund.

However, when Ada Derana contacted subject minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe and inquired regarding this matter, he said that no cable car project will be permitted at the historical site.