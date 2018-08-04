-

UPFA General Secretary Mahinda Amaraweera says that the decision of the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) regarding the post of the Opposition Leader will be conveyed to the Speaker of Parliament by next Monday.

Speaking to Ada Derana, he said that the matter will be discussed with representatives of the parties in the alliance before a final decision is reached.

A letter signed by 8 UPFA MPs had been submitted to the Speaker on July 30 requesting to appoint UPFA MP Dinesh Gunawardene as the Leader of the Opposition, as the party is represented by 70 MPs in the Parliament.

However, the Speaker had informed the General Secretary of UPFA Minister Mahinda Amaraweera to submit the official stance of the party regarding the request, as is the norm on the occasion of such requests.