Grade 5 scholarship exam held today

Grade 5 Scholarship Examination is held today (05) at 3050 exam centers island-wide and 355,326 candidates will sit for the exam this year, stated the Department of Examination.

The first and second papers will commence at 9.30 a.m. and 10.45 a.m. and will last for 45 minutes and 75 minutes, respectively.

The Examination Department had instructed the candidates to wear the index number on the left side of their uniforms, and the parents not to enter the exam premises.

Copying, printing, selling, being in possession of the exam paper and advertising the paper through social media following the exam are strictly prohibited, added the Examination Department.