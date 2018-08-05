Navy Commander visits Southeastern Naval Command

-

The Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Sirimevan Ranasinghe visited the Southeastern Naval Command on 01st August 2018. Upon his arrival, the Navy Commander was warmly received by Rear Admiral Ruwan Perera, Commander Southeastern Naval Area, stated the Navy.

After addressing the heads of departments attached to the Southeastern Naval Command at the command conference hall, Vice Admiral Ranasinghe declared open the newly constructed command wardroom and shared a light moment with the naval personnel who took part in construction work. He also made appreciative remarks of the job well done. Meanwhile, the Navy Chief also planted a mango sapling on the premises to signify this occasion. Thereupon, he addressed the naval personnel of SLNS Mahanaga and made an inspection tour at the establishment as well.

Further, the Commander of the Navy took time off to visit the Naval Detachment-Kalmunai which is operated as a radar station, under SLNS Mahanaga, and declared it open as Naval Deployment-Kalmunai. After addressing the officers and sailors attached to the new Naval Deployment, the Navy Commander’s visit to the Southeastern Naval Command came to an end.