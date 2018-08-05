Commonwealth Secretary General assures support for constitutional amendments

Continuous support will be given for the proposed new Constitutional amendments, says the Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland.

The Secretary General, who was in a four-day official visit in the country since August 1, reportedly stated this at a discussion held with the Leader of the Opposition R. Sampanthan.

During the discussion, Sampanthan had said that, although the war ended, absolute peace and prosperity have not been restored in the country.

Meanwhile, a discussion was held between the Secretary General and the Chairperson of the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka, Prof. Deepika Udagama.

The Secretary General has stated that the support of the Commonwealth will be given to promote human rights in Sri Lanka.