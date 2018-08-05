Three including child dead in collision of lorry and three-wheeler

Three individuals including a child have been killed in a head-on collision of a lorry and a three-wheeler at the Kumbukkana junction on the Monaragala-Wellawaya main road.

The accident took place yesterday (04) at around 10.45 p.m. when a lorry had attempted to overtake a bus and collided with a three-wheeler that was travelling in the opposite direction.

Four passengers in the three-wheeler including the driver had been admitted to the Monaragala hospital after sustaining injuries in the accident.

However, three of the injured succumbed to injuries on admission to the hospital, said the police.

Reportedly, a child, a male and a teenage girl, aged 8, 22 and 19 years respectively, were among the deceased.

The other injured person, a 49-year-old woman, is currently in a critical condition.

The said individuals are residents of Ethimale road in Wilaoya, said the police.