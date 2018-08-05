South brings drugs to North  Vijayakala

Drugs are brought to the Northern Province principally from the South, and politicians in South contribute massive support to this, says MP Vijayakala Maheswaran.

She stated this joining an event held in Kilinochchi for the prevention of drugs.

The police and Sri Lanka Navy have seized a large amount of drugs including heroin in North-Eastern areas and politicians of South are responsible for the racket of smuggling drugs to the North via sea routes, claims MP Vijayakala Maheswaran.

She further stated that certain people in the South are responsible for creating drug addicts in North, where people had originally consumed only medicinal drinks.

According to the MP, this drug hazard rapidly spread throughout the North, as the conclusion of war allowed access to the southern areas.