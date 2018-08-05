Govt.s change; economic policies stay the same- Tilvin

August 5, 2018   04:01 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Economic policies have not changed despite many changes of governments, says General Secretary of JVP Tilvin Silva.

He stated this at a public meeting held in Gampaha area.

No positive news is reported nowadays, while only tax hikes, murders and negative news are heard, added Silva.

He further stated that, only conflicts of interest of the government and the opposition take place in the parliament, which is considered to be one of the supreme places in the country.

