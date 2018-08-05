President visits home of grade 9 student in Polonnaruwa

August 5, 2018   04:03 pm

By Charunya Rajakaruna

President Maithripala Sirisena has visited the home of a grade 9 student of the Royal College, Polonnaruwa, last evening (04) to appreciate the skills and talents of the student.

The student, Shalika Lakshan Ratnayake, had, previously, made an eloquent speech before the President at the opening of the cricket ground of the school.

President engaged in a friendly conversation with the family of the student before presenting the student with a gift.

President declared that he will complete the incomplete construction of their house as well, according to the President’s Media Division. 

