Previous govt. also had its mistakes  Basil

During the past 3 years all Yahapalana government did was to destroy the country by manipulating the national security, says SLPP National Organizer Basil Rajapaksa.

He mentioned this at the public meeting held at Nivithigala electorate in Ratnapura for the ‘Podujana Rala’ public protest rally.

He says that the previous government developed many fields to make the whole country a work site by creating job opportunities and commenced getting on the right track.

Although the previous government too did have its small mistakes, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa was defeated by exaggerating those mistakes and showing mistakes that weren’t there, he further said.

SLFP MPs Premalal Jayasekara, Pavithra Wanniarachchi and Namal Rajapaksa also made comments at the meeting.