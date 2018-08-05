Possibility of strong winds from tonight

-

There is a possibility of increasing the wind speed to some extent over the Island and surrounding sea areas (particularly in the sea areas to the Southeast and Northwest of the country) during next few days from tonight.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to 50kmph can be expected in Central hilly areas and in Uva, Sabaragamuwa, North-central and Southern provinces and in Ampara, Batticaloa and Kurunegala districts, stated the Meteorological Department.

Several spells of showers will occur in Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces.

Light showers may occur in Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts.

SEA AREAS

There is a possibility of increasing the wind speed to some extent over the surrounding sea areas particularly to the Southeast and Northwest of the country, during next few days from tonight.

Winds will be south-westerly in direction in the sea areas around the island a

