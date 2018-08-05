Some intellectuals still have an island mentality- Rajitha

August 5, 2018   09:15 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Even today, certain intellectuals in the country possess an island mentality, says the Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Dr. Rajitha Senaratne.

Globalization has concluded as of now, and Sri Lanka is only one of its villages, stated the Minister yesterday (04) joining an event held in Colombo.

The Minister said that the current government was brought to power as there was a need for an administration that allows public to voice their opinions freely.

Certain people have the mentality that consideration of the demands of every trade union is a weakness of the government while suppression of any kind is a part of good administration, added Minister Rajitha Senaratne.

