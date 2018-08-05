There is a conspiracy of postponing the election Hakeem
August 5, 2018 10:50 pm
Minister Rauff Hakeem says that there is a conspiracy of the government to postpone the Provincial Council elections.
He said this at an event held today (05).
He stated that even though there is a new electoral system, a huge injustice has been done to the minorities.
They asked for a prompt election; however they are scheming to postpone the election by continuing to talk about a new electoral system, he further said.