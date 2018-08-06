UPFA take on Opposition Leader post presented today

UPFA’s take on the Opposition Leader post will be presented to the Speaker this evening (06), stated UPFA General Secretary Minister Mahinda Amaraweera.

A Party Leaders’ meeting of the United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) is scheduled for this evening, headed by Minister Amaraweera.

All parties representing the UPFA have been invited for this meeting and this meeting will come to a final decision regarding the post of Opposition Leader.

MPs of the Joint Opposition had proposed the Speaker to name MP Dinesh Gunewardane as the Opposition Leader.

Accordingly, the Speaker Karu Jayasuriya had queried Minister Amaraweera regarding this.