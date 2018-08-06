Finance Ministry rejects claims of salary hikes for govt. employees

Although there was a salary increment for those who represent the Judicial System, there is no truth in the claims that the salary of other state employees will be increased in parallel to that, stated the Ministry of Finance.

Issuing a release, the Ministry pointed out that there had been a cabinet proposal for this in year 2006.

Accordingly, although the salaries of the officials in the Attorney General’s Department and the Legal Draftsman’s Department will be increased by this, it is not possible to increase the salary of other parties, stated the Finance Ministry.

Meanwhile, salary increment of MPs had been a controversial topic in the political platform.

However, Minister Mano Ganesan stated that there will certainly not be a salary increment for MPs.