Bodies of two missing youths found near Kirinda beach

The bodies of the two youths, who drowned and went missing near the Kirinda beach in Tissamaharama, have been discovered.

Several Navy officers had found the two bodies on the shore behind the Sri Lanka Coast Guard camp.

The deceased, aged 20-22 years, were identified as residents of Urubokka area.

The said youths, who had been on a pilgrimage with their relatives, had gone missing while taking a bath in the sea on August 4th.

Meanwhile, a 15-year-old teen has died after drowning in a bathing spot in Mamadala area in Ambalantota.

The bodies are currently placed in the Hambantota General Hospital and the postmortem examinations will be conducted today (06).