Govt. should reconsider SL-Singapore FTA- Mahinda

Govt. should reconsider SL-Singapore FTA- Mahinda

August 6, 2018   11:34 am

By Tharindi Pabasara

The government should reconsider the Sri Lanka-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as it includes several clauses that are disadvantageous to the country, emphasized the former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He stated this to the media today (06), in Anuradhapura, after paying homage to the Sri Maha Bodhi.

Commenting on the statement made by Anura Kumara Dissanayake of a deal between the Prime Minister and Mahinda Rajapaksa, the former President stated that such a deal does not exist and it is the PM and the JVP Leader who maintain such deals within the parliament.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories