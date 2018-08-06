Govt. should reconsider SL-Singapore FTA- Mahinda

The government should reconsider the Sri Lanka-Singapore Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as it includes several clauses that are disadvantageous to the country, emphasized the former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He stated this to the media today (06), in Anuradhapura, after paying homage to the Sri Maha Bodhi.

Commenting on the statement made by Anura Kumara Dissanayake of a deal between the Prime Minister and Mahinda Rajapaksa, the former President stated that such a deal does not exist and it is the PM and the JVP Leader who maintain such deals within the parliament.