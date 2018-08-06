Man arrested for murdering daughter-in-law

Man arrested for murdering daughter-in-law

August 6, 2018   12:26 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

A man has murdered his daughter-in-law by attacking her with a sharp weapon at Meeriyabedda area in Welibissa, Passara.

A family dispute has been the cause of the murder, according to the police.

Father-in-law of the deceased 40 year old has been arrested in connection with the murder.

The suspect is to be produced before the Badulla Magistrate’s Court today (06) and Passara police is conducting further investigations regarding the incident. 
 

