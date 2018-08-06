Gotabhaya is the upcoming presidential candidate - Gammanpila

August 6, 2018   12:36 pm

By Tharindi Pabasara

Gotabhaya Rajapaksa should become the presidential candidate of the Joint Opposition led by Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), says the Leader of Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU) MP Udaya Gammanpila.

Addressing a press conference in Anuradhapura he made these comments.

According to him, discussions were held between Prof. Maxwell Paranagama and representatives of US Embassy on the possibility of accusing Gotabhaya Rajapaksa with any criminal charge.

Furthermore, a union of NGOs has inquired the US Embassy regarding the US citizenship of Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, stated the MP.

If all parties fear Gotabhaya Rajapaksa, only he could be the upcoming presidential candidate, mentioned MP Gammanpila.

