Fourth person fallen ill at Wadduwa party dies

The fourth person admitted to the Panadura Hospital after becoming seriously ill at a party held in Wadduwa has died, today (06).

The deceased is a 28 year old from Pothuhera area.

Four people had been admitted to the Panadura hospital after a party held at a hotel in Wadduwa, on the 4th of August.

Three out of the four persons admitted died yesterday (05) and according to the preliminary medical examinations, they have died due to poisoning.

According to the Assistant Medical Superintendent of the Panadura Base Hospital, P. G. Hemantha Kumara, the bodies of the three indicated abnormally high temperature and heart rates.

The deceased are revealed to be 37 year old Eranga Kumara from Honthara-Kesbewa, 21 year old Melan Chamika from Divulapitiya and 31 year old Viduranga Deshan Moronthuduwa-Kalutara.